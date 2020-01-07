|
The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.
Impossible Foods, the company behind the Impossible Burger and one of the leaders in the rapidly growing “fake meat” industry, announced its next product at CES 2020: Impossible Pork.
