The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

Denver Post Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate.
News video: Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES

Impossible Foods Shows Off Impossible Pork at CES 01:07

 The Impossible Burger was a hit, so how’d their pork? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

We Tried the BRAND NEW Impossible Pork at CES 2020 [Video]We Tried the BRAND NEW Impossible Pork at CES 2020

Impossible Foods, the company behind the Impossible Burger and one of the leaders in the rapidly growing “fake meat” industry, announced its next product at CES 2020: Impossible Pork.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 05:31Published

Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens [Video]Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens

David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, told Cheddar that it's bringing its pizza to customers' doors in 2020, rolling out nationwide delivery in the U.S. and Canada on Monday.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published


Impossible Foods adds plant-based pork and sausage, continues to test bacon and fish alternatives

Impossible Foods, the company that developed the Impossible Burger, is adding pork and sausage to lineup and is testing plant-based bacon and fish.
USATODAY.com

Impossible Dumplings and Beyond Buns: Will China Buy Fake Meat?

Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat want to expand to the Chinese market but face significant governmental and cultural hurdles.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •engadgetJust-Food

