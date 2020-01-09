Global  

New York governor renews effort to legalize recreational marijuana

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday pledged for the second year in a row to legalize recreational marijuana, looking for his state to become the nation's 12th to do so and saying that it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.
