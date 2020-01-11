Global  

Federal Prosecutors: Video Of Wrong Jail Cell Preserved During Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Attempt

CBS 2 Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Prosecutors say a backup system also failed to capture footage due to technical issues.
News video: Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists

Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists 00:38

 Federal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.

Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing [Video]Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing

Mola Lenghi reports questions surrounding the jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently *lost*.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted [Video]Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published


Jail cell video of Epstein's first suicide attempt is lost: "This is madness"

The jail "inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier," federal prosecutors said.
CBS News

Prison 'inadvertently' deleted surveillance video outside cell during Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt, feds say

Prosecutors say prison authorities accidentally deleted surveillance video outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell during his first suicide attempt.
USATODAY.com

