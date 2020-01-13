Global  

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Michelle Carter, Convicted For Encouraging Boyfriend’s Suicide

Monday, 13 January 2020
The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the appeal of Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of manslaughter in connection with her boyfriend’s 2014 suicide. A state court said that Carter engaged in a “systematic campaign of coercion” that culminated in Conrad Roy’s suicide. Carter counters that the contested speech is protected by the First […]
News video: Supreme Court Won't Take Up Appeal Of Michelle Carter In Boyfriend Suicide Case

Supreme Court Won't Take Up Appeal Of Michelle Carter In Boyfriend Suicide Case 00:30

 The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Michelle Carter.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place the manslaughter conviction of a Massachusetts woman for goading her boyfriend into committing suicide. Freddie Joyner has more.

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of a woman convicted in her boyfriend's suicide.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place the manslaughter conviction of a Massachusetts woman for goading her boyfriend into committing suicide in 2014...
The Philippines Supreme Court has rejected “with finality” a last bid for marriage equality and denied the possibility of a reversal of its decision. The...
