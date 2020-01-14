Global  

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Case

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in the "Bridgegate" case. The high court's ruling on the New Jersey scandal could prove more consequential if criminal convictions are thrown out.
News video: U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In George Washington Bridge Case

 The scandal at the George Washington Bridge is going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chris Christie Visits U.S. Supreme Court As Justices Hear 'Bridgegate' Arguments

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made an unexpected visit to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as justices heard arguments in the so-called "Bridgegate" case; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Political Scandal Known As Bridgegate Makes Its Way To U.S. Supreme Court

Justices heard arguments over whether prosecutors misapplied the law.

Chris Christie Appears At ‘Bridgegate’ Convictions Case Before U.S. Supreme Court

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made an unexpected visit to the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday as justices heard arguments in the "Bridegate"...
Supreme Court refuses to hear 'Free the Nipple' appeal in New Hampshire case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by three women arrested for violating a local New Hampshire ordinance by exposing their breasts in...
karikp62

The 2013 closure of access lanes on to the George Washington Bridge infuriated motorists & jeopardized public safety.

th_conversation

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In New Jersey 'Bridgegate' Case

bbttychmbrs1

Supreme Court hears arguments in 'Bridgegate' scandal. The case could impact future public corruption prosecutions.

ChronLaw

Supreme Court hears first arguments of 2020

mckeonmk

Supreme Court hears arguments in 'Bridgegate' scandal. The case could impact future public corruption prosecutions

SHWALD

Supreme Court hears arguments in Bridgegate scandal. The case could impact future public corruption prosecutions.

AberdeenSouthDa

Supreme Court may toss out convictions in Bridgegate case  NBC News * Supreme Court questions whether 'Bridgegate

hazydav

Supreme Court hears arguments in Bridgegate scandal. The case could impact future public corruption prosecutions.

