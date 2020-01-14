Global  

McConnell: Impeachment trial to start next Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the impeachment trial could start this week, but significant proceedings would launch next Tuesday after the holiday break. (Jan. 14)
 
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Pelosi to meet with Democrats, likely about impeachment managers

Sources tell CBS News the articles of impeachment against President Trump could be delivered to the Senate as soon as Wednesday, and the impeachment trial could...
Trump impeachment trial should begin next week, McConnell says

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to begin next Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
