Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had To Be Reprinted After Spelling Error

COZYCATS RT @duanepoole: @DrEtiquette @413714 I think that happened for Clinton impeachment? Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had To Be Rep… 2 hours ago

duane poole @DrEtiquette @413714 I think that happened for Clinton impeachment? Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had T… https://t.co/5yGljBtQ2p 2 hours ago

Joseph Glynn In light of the fact that Nancy Pelosi has been bashed by some members of the press and Republicans for handing out… https://t.co/6m26pDrKJX 2 hours ago

Cat Herder @Took1ForTheTeam @candies2639 With props to esteemed historian Kevin Kruse, they reprinted they souvenir pens from… https://t.co/DKwa2jnNxr 3 hours ago

Carol Forden @TeaPainUSA As @senatemajldr very conveniently forgets that Souvenir Pens From Clinton’s Impeachment Had To Be Repr… https://t.co/Q2FmJRivyT 4 hours ago

Nap time @thehill GOP had souvenir pens from Clinton's impeachment as well. Apparently it's a thing. Only you cry like a ba… https://t.co/QjnoktMdpD 4 hours ago