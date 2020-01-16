Global  

Cate Blanchett Named President of Venice International Film Festival Competition Jury

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Cate Blanchett Named President of Venice International Film Festival Competition JuryOscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been named president of the International Jury of the Competition at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in September.

La Biennale di Venezia, the organization behind the festival, made the announcement Thursday.

“Every year I look expectantly to the selection at Venice and every year it is surprising and distinct. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world – a celebration of the provocative and inspirational medium that is cinema in all its forms. It is a privilege and a pleasure to be this year’s jury president,” Blanchett said in a statement.

*Also Read:* 'Mrs. America' Star Cate Blanchett Talks Finding Humanity in Phyllis Schlafly: 'I Don't Believe in Demonizing Anybody'

Festival director Alberto Barbera commented, “Cate Blanchett is not just an icon of contemporary cinema, courted by the greatest directors of the past twenty years and adored by moviegoers of every kind. Her commitment in the artistic and humanitarian fields and to the protection of the environment, as well as her defense of the emancipation of women in a film industry still coming to terms with male prejudice, have made her an inspiration for society as a whole. Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and sincere passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a Jury President. It will be a great pleasure to welcome her to Venice again in this new capacity, after having applauded her magnificent performances in the films ‘Elizabeth’ by Shekhar Kapur and ‘I’m Not There’ by Todd Haynes, which won her the Coppa Volpi as Best Actress in 2007.”

Last year, “Joker” from director Todd Phillips won the Golden Lion, and “J’Accuse,” or “An Officer and a Spy,” from director Roman Polanski won the Grand Jury Prize, the festival’s runner up prize.

The jury was led by Lucrecia Martel, along with Mary Harron (replacing Jennifer Kent), Piers Handling, Stacy Martin, Rodrigo Prieto, Tsukamoto Shinya and Paolo Virzi rounding out the jury.

This year’s Venice Film Festival runs from September 2-12.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Mrs. America' Star Cate Blanchett Talks Finding Humanity in Phyllis Schlafly: 'I Don't Believe in Demonizing Anybody'

Cate Blanchett's Phyllis Schlafly Is Against the Women's Lib Movement in FX's 'Mrs America' Trailer (Video)
Cate Blanchett to head up Venice Film Festival jury

Cate Blanchett to head up Venice Film Festival jury

 Cate Blanchett has been appointed president of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival jury.

Recent related news from verified sources

Cate Blanchett Named Venice Film Festival Jury President

Cate Blanchett Named Venice Film Festival Jury PresidentThe decision was made by the board of directors of the Biennale di Venezia chaired by Paolo Baratta. Actor/producer Cate Blanchett will be the president of...
WorldNews

Jeremy Irons to Head International Jury of Berlin Film Festival

Jeremy Irons to Head International Jury of Berlin Film FestivalOscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will serve as president of the international jury at next month’s 70th Annual Berlin International Film Festival, the...
The Wrap


