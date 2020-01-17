Global  

Cowboy Cerrone’s grandma talks UFC 246, and why Conor McGregor “knows absolutely nothing about grappling”

Denver Post Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The soul of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, the UFC’s all-time leader in victories (23) and finishes (16)? Jerry. The total lack of B.S.? Jerry. The toughness, the steel of an MMA stalwart who was once disemboweled by an ATV and head-butted by a horse? Well, that’s grandma, too.
 Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 229 in October 2018. Since then, 'Notorious'...

