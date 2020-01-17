Cowboy Cerrone’s grandma talks UFC 246, and why Conor McGregor “knows absolutely nothing about grappling”

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The soul of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, the UFC’s all-time leader in victories (23) and finishes (16)? Jerry. The total lack of B.S.? Jerry. The toughness, the steel of an MMA stalwart who was once disemboweled by an ATV and head-butted by a horse? Well, that’s grandma, too. 👓 View full article

