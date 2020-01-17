Trump impeachment trial begins as new allegations implicate top White House figures

Ike Khoury RT @politico: GOP reluctance won’t stop Democrats from forcing votes on the four witnesses they want, which include acting White House chie… 38 seconds ago WSPA 7News The impeachment trial officially started yesterday. Do you think Pres. Trump will be removed from office? https://t.co/WDFImGetBk 38 seconds ago Gregory Knight Senate impeachment trial begins with rancor over witnesses and new evidence about Trump’s Ukraine dealings https://t.co/SDm39J9xXe 46 seconds ago Etim Samuel Senators remain gripped by partisanship as Trump's impeachment trial begins https://t.co/zGMGLg6RIq #Hyundai #H&M… https://t.co/dFHwbZfSwi 59 seconds ago FoxyBluebonnet RT @NY_runaway: The impeachment trial begins and the South Carolinians need not ask if Lindsey will take an impartial stance at the start o… 1 minute ago Rick Stuhler So to clarify my understanding. If you are religious, swear on a bible to be impartial, and then act in a partisan… https://t.co/1xF29NqNX3 3 minutes ago BronxCartoonist Republican senators #LindseyGraham and SingAlong Mitch McConnell react in discussion to #gao report that says Tru… https://t.co/s0ET3pkNNf 3 minutes ago No one RT @thehill: Eleven people arrested during "Remove Trump" protests in Senate buildings as impeachment trial begins https://t.co/Vb1XpZzoAy… 3 minutes ago