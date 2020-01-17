Global  

Alan Dershowitz Adds Trump to the List of His High-Profile Clients

Friday, 17 January 2020
Past clients have included Claus von Bülow, O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson and Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who was accused of sex trafficking and killed himself last year in a Manhattan jail.
