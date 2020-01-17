Alan Dershowitz Adds Trump to the List of His High-Profile Clients

❤️ 🇺🇸 ✝️ Patriot QArmy ✝️ 🇺🇸 ❤️ RT @TheLastRefuge2: Trey Gowdy Discusses Impeachment Trial – President Trump Adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to Defense Team… https://t.… 5 seconds ago

bfrasier1951 RT @GregRubini: BREAKING: Trump adds Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his Impeachment Legal Team . https://t.co/Sa618e56DC 10 seconds ago

Phoenix Rising RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to his impeachment legal team - Was Charles Manson not a… 2 minutes ago

dad RT @nancylevine: @joncoopertweets Trump legal team adds Ken Starr who enabled sexual assault at Baylor. And Alan Dershowitz who says he k… 3 minutes ago

Gdad1 Backup Account Trump adds Ken "Damaged Goods" Starr and Alan "The Retread" Dershowitz to impeachment defense team - CNN… https://t.co/EJyOVw0oUj 5 minutes ago

Tela [email protected] RT @DougDavid14: Trump adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team. I guess all that kissing up to Trump that Dershowitz… 12 minutes ago