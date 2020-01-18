Global  

New York Giants Hire Jason Garrett As New Offensive Coordinator

CBS 2 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The former Cowboys coach hasn't called plays since 2012, and now he'll be tasked with developing Daniel Jones into a franchise quarterback.
