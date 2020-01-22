Global  

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' Remarks

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' RemarksRep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Wednesday. [ more › ]
News video: Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation 01:05

 Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million. The suit alleges former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lied about Gabbard's ties to Russia during a 2019 podcast interview. Clinton said she...

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton's remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose "$50 million — and counting."

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Report: Tulsi Gabbard Suing Hillary Clinton

Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly suing Hillary Clinton.

Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly suing Hillary Clinton.

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ Comment

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation for ‘Russian Asset’ CommentDemocratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday. Gabbard cited Clinton’s...
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark

Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' remark
JarrodLWilson1

JL Wilson RT @RealCandaceO: Tulsi Gabbard suing the haggard @HillaryClinton for defamation of character is EXCEPTIONAL news. But if referring to Tu… 8 seconds ago

KellieSecres

Kellie S RT @GregRubini: BREAKING - CNN: Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation this is getting interesting... do they have defense lawy… 10 seconds ago

Nachomorachimo

Ron RT @DavidJHarrisJr: BOOM!! https://t.co/53MiCstczV 12 seconds ago

_hiepn

Hiep RT @IanSams: It’s wild how Hillary makes an offhand remark in a taped interview THR chose to release this week and gets excoriated for need… 13 seconds ago

Cubfan13241

PatriotDaughter RT @deangloster: Q: What do you get when you cross Tulsi Gabbard with the fact that Russian state-run media overwhelmingly supports her? A… 20 seconds ago

Irishman727

🇺🇸MJC🇮🇪 Give me a fucking break!! Hey ⁦@TulsiGabbard⁩, truth hurts doesn’t bitch?! 🙄 Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton… https://t.co/60FFoDcdNO 21 seconds ago

VeldaMcConnell2

Velda J McConnell RT @ltlgcoach: I really like the***of ⁦@TulsiGabbard⁩ Just hope she has trip wires throughout her house to deter any suicide attempts!… 24 seconds ago

MichaelVaccaro

Michael Vaccaro Here's the exact Hillary quote: “They’re also gonna do the third party again. And I’m not making any predictions, b… https://t.co/rQRpCUsNfU 31 seconds ago

