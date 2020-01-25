White House team plans to refer repeatedly to Hunter Biden.



Recent related videos from verified sources Dems asking 'remove a president, tear up the ballots': Trump's defense team White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published 45 minutes ago Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published 50 minutes ago You Might Like

Tweets about this