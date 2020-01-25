Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

White House team plans to refer repeatedly to Hunter Biden.

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
President Trump’s lawyers appear fairly confident that the Democrats will not have enough votes to call witnesses at trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dems asking 'remove a president, tear up the ballots': Trump's defense team [Video]Dems asking 'remove a president, tear up the ballots': Trump's defense team

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team [Video]Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.