Trump Impeachment Trial Stream: Full Highlights

NYTimes.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Senators hear the second installment of the president’s legal defense and arguments for why Mr. Trump should not be removed from office. Here is what to know as the Senate trial resumes this afternoon.
News video: Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day

Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day 00:32

 During the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, about 8.9 million TV viewers watched. The viewership dropped from the roughly 11 million viewers who watched on the first day. Nielsen ratings data shows that the audience shrank by 19 percent between the two days. While Trump may...

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Live Impeachment Trial Stream and Highlights

Senators hear the second installment of the president’s legal defense and arguments for why Mr. Trump should not be removed from office. Here is what to know...
Dispute over rules erupts on impeachment’s first full day

WASHINGTON (AP) — A rancorous dispute over rules marked the first full day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Highlights of Tuesday’s session...
