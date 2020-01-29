First ‘Birds of Prey’ Reactions Call DC Ensemble Film ‘Delightfully Devilish’ Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

“Birds of Prey” had its world premiere in London on Wednesday night and attendees have started to weigh in with their reactions on social media.



So what did they think of DC’s first ensemble female superhero movie? The reactions are positive with critic Courtney Howard calling the film “Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high.”







#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY



— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020







Film critic Alisha Grauso said the film is “like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs.”



*Also Read:* 'Birds of Prey' New Trailer Shows Harley Quinn Bouncing Back From Breakup With Joker (Video)







#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y



— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020







Forbes’ Scott Mendelson said “it’s a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie.”







#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi



— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020







Here are more reactions:







#BirdsofPrey is a thrill ride filled with two terrifying villains in Black Mask and Victo Zasz. Fans worried about Harley taking the shine have nothing to worry about. This very much a Birds of Prey movie with Harley Quinn. Black Canary and Huntress are awesome.



— Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) January 29, 2020











#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL



— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020











#BirdsOfPrey isn't a Birds of Prey movie so much as it's a Harley Quinn movie feat. BOP – and that creates issues story-wise & in fleshing out characters – but it's a hell of a lot of fun. It's at its best when going full Harley-vision, & Margot Robbie is clearly having a blast. pic.twitter.com/hyF7CpFCmk



— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) January 29, 2020











Birds of Prey is solid. The unpredictable structure keeps the first half moving and the action boosts the rest. Robbie is excellent, as is McGregor. It’s tamer than expected and the basic story can get lost in the complex setups but it works more often than not. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/H6TxjiudjI



— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 29, 2020











#BirdsofPrey is a blast! Action-packed, entertaining, hilarious, and full of badass women! More #HarleyQuinn please! pic.twitter.com/qfeO6tosgD



— Lowell Skywalker ???????????? (@Yoda_2005) January 29, 2020











Random thoughts I had while watching #BirdsofPrey



" Wow, I need to learn some sort of combat skill, also I need to add more color and glitter to my wardrobe…"



"Give Margot Robbie all the awards"



&



"Dang they are gonna make tons of $$$ w/ #HarleyQuinn "????????????



— Denise Salcedo ???? (@_denisesalcedo) January 29, 2020











#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwT



— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020







In “Birds of Prey,” Margot Robbie once again plays former Joker-accomplice Harley Quinn, now teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to stop the villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) murdered.



Christina Hodson wrote the “Birds of Prey” spinoff for Warner Bros. and DC Films based on the “Birds of Prey” comics by Chuck Dixon, Jordan B. Gorfinkel and Greg Land.



“Birds of Prey” is produced by Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless, as well as Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.



The film hits theaters Feb. 7.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Birds of Prey,' 'Sonic' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Lead IMDb's Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020 (Exclusive)



'Birds of Prey': Black Mask Revealed While Harley Quinn Breaks Things (and Up With Joker) in New Footage



