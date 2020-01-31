Global  

Fotis Dulos' lawyer claims to have found suicide note

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos was taken off life support on Thursday, days after police found him unresponsive in his garage in an apparent suicide attempt. Police checked on Dulos after he failed to show up to a bond hearing that may have sent him back to jail over suspicions he killed his wife. Mola Lenghi reports on the note his lawyer says he left behind.
Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband Accused of Killing Jennifer Dulos, Has Died

Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband Accused of Killing Jennifer Dulos, Has Died 01:58

 Norm Pattis announced Thursday evening that his client Fotis Dulos, who is accused of murdering his estranged wife, has died.

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his missing estranged wife, is now dead; CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.

Fotis Dulos has been declared dead, according to defense attorney Norm Pattis.

Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition following suicide attempt, Connecticut judge orders re-arrest if he recovers

A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered the re-arrest of Fotis Dulos, a custom homebuilder accused of murdering his wife Jennifer Dulos. The move comes one day...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos, has died, his attorney Norm Pattis said Thursday night. 
FOXNews.com

