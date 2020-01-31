Fotis Dulos' lawyer claims to have found suicide note
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Murder suspect Fotis Dulos was taken off life support on Thursday, days after police found him unresponsive in his garage in an apparent suicide attempt. Police checked on Dulos after he failed to show up to a bond hearing that may have sent him back to jail over suspicions he killed his wife. Mola Lenghi reports on the note his lawyer says he left behind.
A Connecticut judge on Wednesday ordered the re-arrest of Fotis Dulos, a custom homebuilder accused of murdering his wife Jennifer Dulos. The move comes one day... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News