How to Stream CNN's Coverage of Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address Live Online

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
How to Stream CNN’s Coverage of Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address Live OnlineAnother year, another State of the Union speech from President Donald Trump, though this one has the distinct honor of falling between the disastrous Iowa Caucus and the final vote in the president’s impeachment trial. As always, pretty much every network will have robust coverage of the speech and the response from the Democrats. CNN will mark the occasion by allowing anyone with an internet connection to watch its coverage for free.

Normally you need a login from a participating TV provider to stream CNN, but that will not be the case for a couple hours Tuesday night. The State of the Union address will be available to users across CNN’s streaming platforms (CNN.com, CNN mobile apps and CNNgo apps) without cable authentication.

Trump’s address begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

*Also Read:* Iowa Democratic Caucus Results Delayed by 'Inconsistencies' as Campaigns Spin and Cable News Speculates

CNN will provide live coverage and analysis of the event, which will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.  On CNN’s digital platforms, live coverage and analysis will be shown on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

Driving? Working out? Simply not interested in a visual element? No worries: An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network.

