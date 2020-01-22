Global  

Trump Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Daily Caller Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired earlier on Friday
President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland 01:11

 In November, Sondland told Congress that Ukrainian aid was tied to a public announcement of an investigation into Burisma Holdings and the Bidens.

Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan [Video]Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan

Diplomatic sources said Moncef Baati went further than President Kais Saied wanted in his criticism of Trump's plan.

Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff [Video]Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with..

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Hours after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House, another person who testified against President Donald Trump is out,
Trump fires impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wasted little time Friday opening a campaign of retribution against those he blames for his impeachment, firing two of the...
JackiN503

JackiN 🌊❄️ RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via NYT: Trump fires Gordon Sondland hours after dismissing impeachment witness Alexander Vindman. "I was advi… 34 seconds ago

NaijaGbedu

Naija Gbedu Trump fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Alexander Vindman & his twin brother as revenge for testifying against h… https://t.co/wqQvW21VML 42 seconds ago

JUBILEE_7DOUBLE

KATY 🕎✡️✝️🙌🔥Royal Guard 👑 RT @StumpforTrump: BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump has fired the ambassador to the European Union, Gordon D. Sondland. Thank you for cleaning h… 2 minutes ago

LordSnowXRP

Jon Snow RT @EM_KA_17: 💥 SWAMP UPDATE 💥 👉 First Vindman now SONDLAND 👍🇺🇸 🇺🇸 What a successful day 🇺🇸 ++++++++ BREAKING: Trump Continues To Clean… 2 minutes ago

Marita_1010

mapata ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BondHedden: BREAKING: Trump Continues To Clean House, Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland https://t.co/UMXrREVtpS 5 minutes ago

AZ49ersfan

TRUMP is my POTUS! RT @RealSaavedra: BREAKING: Trump Continues To Clean House, Fires Ambassador Gordon Sondland https://t.co/EX4w7THPNy 8 minutes ago

LJSpagnoli

Text Trump to 88022 RT @briantylercohen: BREAKING: Trump fires Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union who testified that there was a quid pro. 8 minutes ago

Election_NC

Election News Channel Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland After Impeachment Acquittal https://t.co/giHGdBbj4b https://t.co/VzSLlupbmR 9 minutes ago

