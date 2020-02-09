Global  

New York City police officer shot inside precinct: reports

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police precinct Sunday morning, striking a police officer in the arm just hours after another police officer was shot and injured in his patrol car in what officials called an attempted assassination.
News video: Gunman wounds two NYPD officers in separate attacks

Gunman wounds two NYPD officers in separate attacks 02:05

 A New York City police officer was shot and wounded in a police station on Sunday morning about 12 hours after another officer was wounded while he sat in his patrol van in the same neighborhood in what authorities described as an assassination attempt. Chris Dignam has more.

