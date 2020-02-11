Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Sarah Lawrence College dad arrested for running sex cult out of daughter’s dorm room: police

Sarah Lawrence College dad arrested for running sex cult out of daughter’s dorm room: police

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The 60-year-old father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York was arrested Tuesday in connection to an alleged sex cult he is accused to running out of his daughter's dorm room for a decade that included forced labor, prostitution and mentally and physically abusing his male and female victims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking

Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of sex trafficking 01:53

 The father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York, who is accused of moving into his daughter's dormitory in 2010 and preying on her friends, was charged with sex trafficking and extortion in a federal indictment. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Accused Of Manipulating College Students Into Prostitution, Forced Labor Pleads Not Guilty [Video]Man Accused Of Manipulating College Students Into Prostitution, Forced Labor Pleads Not Guilty

The father accused of manipulating college students into prostitution and forced labor appeared in court Wednesday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Father Charged With Manipulating Daughter's College Roommates [Video]Father Charged With Manipulating Daughter's College Roommates

A man accused of moving into his daughter’s college dorm and later preying on her roommates faces arraignment today in federal court. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Electronics seized from home of Sarah Lawrence College dad accused of running sex cult out of daughter’s dorm room

Federal authorities have seized as many as 40 electronic devices from the home of an ex-convict who is charged with running a sex cult out of his daughter’s...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Daily CallerCBS NewsCBS 2NYTimes.com

Sarah Lawrence father charged with sex trafficking and extortion

A father who moved into his daughter's college dorm is facing federal charges of extortion and sex trafficking. Officials said the case involves his daughter's...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comGothamistUpworthyNYTimes.comBBC News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.