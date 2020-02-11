Sarah Lawrence College dad arrested for running sex cult out of daughter’s dorm room: police
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The 60-year-old father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College in New York was arrested Tuesday in connection to an alleged sex cult he is accused to running out of his daughter's dorm room for a decade that included forced labor, prostitution and mentally and physically abusing his male and female victims.
Federal authorities have seized as many as 40 electronic devices from the home of an ex-convict who is charged with running a sex cult out of his daughter's...
A father who moved into his daughter's college dorm is facing federal charges of extortion and sex trafficking. Officials said the case involves his daughter's...