Browns’ Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL from indefinite suspension

Denver Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns' star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
