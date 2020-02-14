Global  

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Blocking States' Medicaid Work Requirements

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A three-judge panel found the Trump administration failed to analyze whether such requirements "would promote the primary objective of Medicaid — to furnish medical assistance," as required by law.
Appeals court rejects Trump-approved Medicaid work requirements

The decision brings the Trump administration’s Medicaid overhaul closer to possible review from the Supreme Court.
Politico

U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Blocking States' Medicaid Work Requirements

A three-judge panel found the Trump administration failed to analyze whether such requirements "would promote the primary objective of Medicaid — to furnish...
NPR

