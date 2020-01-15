Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Police identify second body linked to Faye Swetlik case

Police identify second body linked to Faye Swetlik case

CBS News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
New details are emerging in the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. Her body was discovered three days after she went missing and now police have identified a man who may be linked to the case, who was also found dead. Janet Shamlian reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snake charmer killed after being bitten by cobra in Indonesia [Video]Snake charmer killed after being bitten by cobra in Indonesia

A snake charmer was killed after being bitten by a cobra in West Kalimantan, Indonesia. The black magic shaman, named Norjani, caught the huge reptile a week ago and kept it locked in his wooden hut..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published

Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News

Kerala Christian body alleges cops ignore love jihad cases, PM Modi meets Iranian foreign minister amid Iran-US tensions, Council of Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown, Nirbhaya..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police say two people found dead in Mt Aspiring Park believed to be tramping together

Police say two people found dead in Mt Aspiring Park believed to be tramping togetherPolice say they have recovered a second body in the Makarora River in Mt Aspiring National Park. A member of the public found the body and notified police, who...
New Zealand Herald

Police find body of 6-year-old South Carolina girl missing since Monday

Law enforcement officers have found the body of Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, after days of searching. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Police identify second body linked to #Faye Swetlik #case - Feb 14 @ 7:34 PM ET https://t.co/0IRcRJy2WO 42 minutes ago

NBC24WNWO

NBC 24 Jacob's vehicle was towed to the police impound lot from an apartment parking lot, but police cannot publicly speci… https://t.co/Bza7ltAv2Q 2 days ago

NBC24WNWO

NBC 24 RT @BriMalaskaWNWO: Police say that tips from the initial investigation led them to the second vehicle where the mummified baby girl’s body… 2 days ago

BriMalaskaWNWO

Bri Malaska Police say that tips from the initial investigation led them to the second vehicle where the mummified baby girl’s… https://t.co/YbP5rZzEP5 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.