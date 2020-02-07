Man Charged With Trespassing Near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: KOZL - Published Trump's Mar-A-Lago Trips Cost Taxpayers About $10M So Far Budget watchdogs are criticizing the cost of President Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Trump has been at his so-called “Winter White House” the past three weekends. That’s 11 of his first 33 days in office. The travel has an estimated...