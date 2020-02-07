Global  

Man Charged With Trespassing Near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

cbs4.com Saturday, 15 February 2020
A Florida man was arrested Thursday after officers spotted him hiding near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, authorities said.
