Washington woman posed as newborn photographer, drugged victim to steal baby: police

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
A Washington woman and her 16-year-old arrested Friday after she was accused of posing as a newborn baby photographer to steal another woman’s baby.
Spanaway woman and teen daughter arrested for allegedly posing as newborn baby photographers

A 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested Friday afternoon after posing as photographers who take pictures of newborns and drugging a woman...
Seattle Times

Mother infected with coronavirus in China gives birth to a healthy baby

A 33-year-old Chinese woman infected with the deadly coronavirus pneumonia has given birth to a healthy baby girl with no infection in northwest China's Shaanxi...
Mid-Day


