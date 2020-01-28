Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California to apologize for state's role in internment of Japanese Americans during WWII

California to apologize for state's role in internment of Japanese Americans during WWII

FOXNews.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
California lawmakers are expected to approve a resolution Thursday offering a formal apology for the state’s role in the internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Protest Against Japanese American Internment Held In San Francisco

Protest Against Japanese American Internment Held In San Francisco 00:49

 A solemn commemoration was held in San Francisco Sunday for a dark time in California history when thousands of Japanese Americans were imprisoned in camps during World War II. California is expected to pass a resolution condemning the state's role in the camps. (2-16-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data [Video]Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data

Half of Americans know they were victims in a large data breach, according to new research.  The study of 2,000 people examined the concerns people have when it comes to their personal data..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California to apologize for internment of Japanese Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Les Ouchida was born an American just outside California’s capital city, but his citizenship mattered little after Japan bombed...
Seattle Times

California to apologize officially for historical mistreatment of Japanese Americans

LOS ANGELES — For decades, Japanese American activists have marked Feb. 19 as a day to reflect on one of the darkest chapters in this nation’s history. On...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

JeanaMamer

Jeana Mamer RT @AlexPadilla4CA: On Feb. 19, 1942, FDR authorized the forced removal of 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes into internment camp… 10 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News California to apologize for state’s role in internment of Japanese Americans during WWII https://t.co/LNTISLhqUF 11 minutes ago

sburks40

Stuart Burks California to apologize for state's role in internment of Japanese Americans during WWII https://t.co/1FhcETpg9c 11 minutes ago

EdwHahn

EdwHahn Ignoring homelessness, illegal immigrant crime and MSM HIV again, "California to apologize for state's role in inte… https://t.co/9z0Quz0lwu 13 minutes ago

Moncrief102

Deplorable. California to apologize for state's role in internment of Japanese Americans during WWII https://t.co/HhG3nQM2Yi… https://t.co/DUnu9eCpUX 26 minutes ago

nadiasindi

Nadia Sindi California is poised to formally apologize to all Japanese Americans for the state's role in the internment of 120,… https://t.co/lmEfS4U5nb 29 minutes ago

AlexPadilla4CA

Alex Padilla On Feb. 19, 1942, FDR authorized the forced removal of 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes into internment… https://t.co/QoRYYMPk7l 31 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. California to apologize for state’s role in internment of Japanese Americans during WWII | Fox News https://t.co/qqFxsm2oXN 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.