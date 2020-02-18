Global  

Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Denver Post Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal who built one of the most successful NFL teams in the game's history.
News video: Raw Video: 49ers Legend Jerry Rice On Presidential Pardon Of Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Raw Video: 49ers Legend Jerry Rice On Presidential Pardon Of Eddie DeBartolo Jr. 00:55

 Legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice spoke outside The White House after President Donald Trump announced he would pardon former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for his role in a 1990s corruption scandal. (2/18/20)

Trump pardons ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal....
Trump Commutes Corruption Sentence of Governor Rod Blagojevich of Illinois

The president also pardoned Edward DeBartolo, a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers who pleaded guilty to a felony in 1998 for not reporting an extortion...
