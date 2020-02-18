Global  

Daytona 500: How Ryan Newman’s last lap ended in flames

Denver Post Tuesday, 18 February 2020
There are 200 scheduled laps in the Daytona 500, but it was the last one of this year’s race Monday that will be most remembered. In a few chaotic moments, Ryan Newman’s car edged into the lead on the final turn, crashed, flipped onto its roof and then was hit broadside by another car.
News video: Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash 00:37

 Ryan Newman is hospitalized in a "serious condition" following his final-lap accident at the Daytona 500. According to Autosport, doctors have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening. Newman, driving for Roush Fenway Racing was vying for the top spot when the crash occurred. In the...

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital. Newman's No. 6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the..

Daytona 500: How Ryan Newman’s Last Lap Ended in Flames

Newman was in position to win the Daytona 500 on the race’s final turn Monday. Then everything went wrong, leaving him hospitalized and his colleagues trying...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersFOX SportsMediaite

Blaney’s attempted push of Newman led to violent crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Drafting, blocking and bumping are essential elements of racing on NASCAR’s fastest tracks. When Ryan Blaney pushed fellow Ford...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comReuters

Tweets about this

GillyLockk

gilly RT @BleacherReport: Ryan Newman is awake and talking with doctors after last night’s crash at Daytona 500 🙏 4 seconds ago

Paulste52153241

Paul stewart Awesome news to hear and see @ryannewman is improving I seen the Daytona 500 last nite the last lap crash was nasty… https://t.co/L7alisoJ9R 37 seconds ago

SportsRoadhouse

Sports Roadhouse® RT @YahooSports: Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors after last night's terrifying crash at Daytona 🙏 ➡️ https://t.co/c58PhDLSXh h… 50 seconds ago

Countryfan1985

Michelle RT @BleacherReport: Ryan Newman is awake and talking with doctors after last night’s crash at Daytona 500 🙏 https://t.co/RiYrjIavlU 2 minutes ago

woofeous

Eli Brody4.0 @dbnewsjournal I strongly feel that Ryan Newman is the TRUE winner of the Daytona 500 for being so deliberately pus… https://t.co/XDkPyOcfrd 2 minutes ago

fox8news

fox8news The Northeast Ohio native weighs in on last night's crash during the Daytona 500 https://t.co/DXmFtMIJWf via @alexstokestv 8 minutes ago

WTFNews4U

WTF News Newman in serious condition after Daytona 500 crash https://t.co/gSqb4Vy6ZI #DAYTONA500 #Auto https://t.co/oD7Bk2iMQL 12 minutes ago

