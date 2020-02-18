Global  

Boy Scouts bankruptcy will cause ripple effect among abuse cases in Washington and across the nation, lawyers say

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
How the hundreds of men in Washington and across the nation, who have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America, will find justice is uncertain. The BSA's national council filed for bankruptcy this week to limit and protect its potential financial liability stemming from decades-old sexual abuse claims.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy 00:32

 The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy early Tuesday morning. According to CNN, court documents were filed in Delaware bankruptcy court. The youth organization listed liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, but $50,000 or less in assets. The bankruptcy filing comes at a time...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims [Video]Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops [Video]Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops

The decision by The Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 will not affect hundreds of troops in Northeast Ohio, according to Pat Scherer from the Great Trail Council..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth...
France 24 Also reported by •IndependentNewsyWorldNewsSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleReuters

Boy Scouts bankruptcy: What we know about victims, assets and the future of scouting

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Tuesday as the organization faces numerous lawsuits over sexual abuse.
USATODAY.com

