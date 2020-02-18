Boy Scouts bankruptcy will cause ripple effect among abuse cases in Washington and across the nation, lawyers say
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () How the hundreds of men in Washington and across the nation, who have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America, will find justice is uncertain. The BSA's national council filed for bankruptcy this week to limit and protect its potential financial liability stemming from decades-old sexual abuse claims.
The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy early Tuesday morning. According to CNN, court documents were filed in Delaware bankruptcy court. The youth organization listed liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, but $50,000 or less in assets. The bankruptcy filing comes at a time...
The decision by The Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 will not affect hundreds of troops in Northeast Ohio, according to Pat Scherer from the Great Trail Council..