George Zimmerman Seeks $265 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, George Zimmerman is seeking $265 million in a defamation lawsuit against two Democratic presidential candidates.
