George Zimmerman Seeks $265 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

cbs4.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, George Zimmerman is seeking $265 million in a defamation lawsuit against two Democratic presidential candidates.
News video: George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation 01:22

 George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman, filed the suit on Tuesday. Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2013....

George Zimmerman Is Reportedly Suing Pete Buttigieg And Elizabeth Warren [Video]George Zimmerman Is Reportedly Suing Pete Buttigieg And Elizabeth Warren

George Zimmerman is reportedly suing Democratic presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon Martin

Acquitted Florida watchman claims presidential candidates falsely connected him to gun violence in shooting death of unarmed black teenager
Independent

George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg for defamation, seeks $265 million

The suit claims Warren and Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman in tweets on Feb. 5 recognizing what would have been Trayvon Martin's 25th birthday.  
USATODAY.com

