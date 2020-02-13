Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sets Special Edition at Showtime

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sets Special Edition at Showtime

The Wrap Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sets Special Edition at Showtime“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is sashaying over to Showtime for a special edition that will premiere in June immediately following the Season 12 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on sister channel VH1.

“Take VH1’s ‘Drag Race,’ for example.With a large and loyal following, we believe this franchise will be additive to Showtime’s subscriber dynamic, which is why we will air a special new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ on Showtime on a first window basis,” Bob Bakish, the president and CEO of Showtime and VH1 parent company ViacomCBS, announced during the company’s earnings call Thursday.

Per Showtime, “‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ gives viewers the chance to catch their favorite queens as they return for a second attempt to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and garner a spot in the ‘Drag Race Hall of Fame.'” The special season will premiere Friday, June 5 at 8/7c on Showtime, available on both its linear channel and streaming platform.

*Also Read:* ViacomCBS Whiffs on Wall Street's Estimates for First Quarterly Earnings

“‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” Jana Winograde, co-president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc, said in a statement. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will debut Friday, February 28 at 8/7c on VH1 and feature guest judges like Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Winnie Harlow and Jeff Goldblum.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

ViacomCBS Stock Sinks After Reporting Q4 Loss

ViacomCBS Whiffs on Wall Street's Estimates for First Quarterly Earnings

'RuPaul's Drag Race:' AOC, Whoopi Goldberg to Guest Judge Season 12 (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Jinkx Monsoon Moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top 10 Jinkx Monsoon Moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race 13:11

 These Jinkx Monsoon moments from RuPaul’s Drag Race hit us like a storm. For this list we're showcasing Monsoon's best accomplishments from her time on Drag Race.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a host on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Season 12. According to the HuffPost, other hosts include Jeff Goldblum and Nicki Minaj. Yet Ocasio-Cortez’s created a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Meet the Queens [Video]RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Meet the Queens

Send in the divas for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Meet the Queens. For this list, we're highlighting the personalities and charms of season 12's contestants of the reality competition television..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sashay This Way: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Announces a 'Special' Season to Air on Showtime

When VH1 announced the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 earlier this year, many fans were left scratching their heads --...
Billboard.com

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Moving to Showtime!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is finding a new home! The All Stars edition of the long-running drag competition series is moving to Showtime with a “new special...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @RuPaul: Drag Race All Stars Premieres June 5th & Moves to Showtime @TVLine https://t.co/wq9hu7xDDf https://t.co/BMN78sLojc 12 seconds ago

SphinxOlympia

Krabby the Clown aka Cheapy the cheapskate RT @WorldOfWonder: It's Showtime, divas 🌟 RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has a new home on a NEW NETWORK at @showtime 👑 Immediately after, A… 3 minutes ago

ItsMatttthew

Matthew💥 RT @people: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moving to Showtime for Special Edition Season https://t.co/eF0XF3F0jK 4 minutes ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @EW: RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 sashays to Showtime for summer premiere https://t.co/UmuvdfbFdK 5 minutes ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @TVLine: .@RuPaul's #DragRaceAllStars Moves to @Showtime, Gets June Premiere Date https://t.co/EW36t1dDQT 5 minutes ago

DeeOhAytch

DoH @innerbangs @WayansWyatt @Will_Kellogg @graff_rayanne It’s Shangela from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3. They had a… https://t.co/UPHz3BmU95 5 minutes ago

people

People RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moving to Showtime for Special Edition Season https://t.co/eF0XF3F0jK 6 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Is on the Move to Showtime https://t.co/RoNu8EFu7V 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.