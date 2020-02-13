Bernie Sanders remains the frontrunner going into the Nevada caucus
Friday, 21 February 2020 () The latest poll in Nevada shows Bernie Sanders holding his lead over the rest of the Democratic field ahead of the state’s caucuses. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last week. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Bernie Sanders has made enormous efforts to win Latino voters. Nevada presents the first test of Sanders ability to turn out Latinos. Latinos could account for 20 percent of caucus-goers. Winning Latinos could go a long way to helping Sanders win Super Tuesday states such as California, Texas, and...