Bernie Sanders remains the frontrunner going into the Nevada caucus

CBS News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The latest poll in Nevada shows Bernie Sanders holding his lead over the rest of the Democratic field ahead of the state’s caucuses. Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last week. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Can Sanders Win Latinos?

Can Sanders Win Latinos? 00:46

 Bernie Sanders has made enormous efforts to win Latino voters. Nevada presents the first test of Sanders ability to turn out Latinos. Latinos could account for 20 percent of caucus-goers. Winning Latinos could go a long way to helping Sanders win Super Tuesday states such as California, Texas, and...

Raw interview with Bernie Sanders [Video]Raw interview with Bernie Sanders

13 Action News had a chance to talk to Bernie Sanders one-on-one on Feb. 20.

Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Eviscerated, Warren Betrays Her Brand During Democratic Debate [Video]Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Eviscerated, Warren Betrays Her Brand During Democratic Debate

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Chuck Todd, on NH Winner and National Poll Leader Bernie Sanders: I Don’t Understand How He’s ‘Considered a Frontrunner’

In discussing last night's New Hampshire results, *Chuck Todd* said he doesn't understand how *Bernie Sanders* is considered a frontrunner now.
Mediaite

Wrong kind of ‘energy’? Bloomberg takes on the ‘Bernie Bros’… using Hillary Clinton-style tactics

Wrong kind of ‘energy’? Bloomberg takes on the ‘Bernie Bros’… using Hillary Clinton-style tacticsDemocratic candidate Mike Bloomberg has deployed a new tactic against Bernie Sanders: accuse his supporters of harassment and mean tweets. Hillary Clinton used...
WorldNews

