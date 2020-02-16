Why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell?

Adv Deepak More RT @MNCDFbombay: Dear @mybmc we at MNCDF have been taking up below illegal hawking issue outside OES SCHOOL Andheri West since 3 months. Lo… 9 minutes ago

Sox Addict in PA **No Lists**NO TRAINS If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/953LZQfNlp via @tennessean 14 minutes ago

Holly Take a job in Colchester, I thought, it'll be great. The drive won't be an issue at all. 4 months in and my neck hu… https://t.co/T5ip8GcxpE 15 minutes ago

aedaily.net If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/rzbu7KnO2u https://t.co/yEUVcuBZ5f 1 hour ago

GMP 💊🌑🙇‍♀️🤦‍♀️🕷🇪🇺 Not saying the issue should not be addressed, but smacks of low hsnging fruit to me. My husband works weekly on for… https://t.co/6dPQxzx51W 1 hour ago

Donna Cruze If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/Sg56VC57R7 via @knoxnews 2 hours ago

Brianna Paciorka If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/tqFNvfUNZl via @knoxnews 2 hours ago