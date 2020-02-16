Global  

Why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell?

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Evelyn Boswell, a Tennessee toddler at the center of a new Amber Alert, was reportedly last seen the day after Christmas, authorities said this week.
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: AMBER Alert issued for toddler missing from Sullivan County

AMBER Alert issued for toddler missing from Sullivan County 00:35

 The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Missing Wisconsin mom, girls found dead in garage after Amber Alert; woman's boyfriend in custody

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales confirmed that Amarah Banks, and her daughters, Camaria Banks, and Zaniya Banks were found dead on Sunday, Feb. 16 in a...
FOXNews.com


AdvDeepakMore1

Adv Deepak More RT @MNCDFbombay: Dear @mybmc we at MNCDF have been taking up below illegal hawking issue outside OES SCHOOL Andheri West since 3 months. Lo… 9 minutes ago

soxfaninpa1

Sox Addict in PA **No Lists**NO TRAINS If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/953LZQfNlp via @tennessean 14 minutes ago

illusorylightx

Holly Take a job in Colchester, I thought, it'll be great. The drive won't be an issue at all. 4 months in and my neck hu… https://t.co/T5ip8GcxpE 15 minutes ago

aedailydotnet

aedaily.net If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/rzbu7KnO2u https://t.co/yEUVcuBZ5f 1 hour ago

PictorMary

GMP 💊🌑🙇‍♀️🤦‍♀️🕷🇪🇺 Not saying the issue should not be addressed, but smacks of low hsnging fruit to me. My husband works weekly on for… https://t.co/6dPQxzx51W 1 hour ago

Sheltiemama

Donna Cruze If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/Sg56VC57R7 via @knoxnews 2 hours ago

bpaciorka

Brianna Paciorka If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/tqFNvfUNZl via @knoxnews 2 hours ago

dlsteiner1126

Diana Steiner RT @knoxnews: If Evelyn Boswell disappeared in December, why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert? https://t.co/HH9ixdWOWd 3 hours ago

