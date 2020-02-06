Stars Rally to Send Quaden Bayles to Disneyland After His Mother Posts Heartbreaking Video

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An Australian boy with dwarfism seen crying and expressing a desire to kill himself in a social media video this week has caused an uproar online, causing celebrities to rally to send him to Disneyland and more.



In a video streamed to Facebook by his mother Yarraka Bayles Tuesday, 9-year-old Quaden Bayles cries and at one point requests a knife with which to kill himself. He trended on Twitter Thursday and Friday as more and more people watched the video and spoke out, from everyday users of the platform to celebrities.



One comedian, Brad Williams, set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of sending Bayles and his mother to Disneyland, writing, “I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy. I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland.” As of this writing, the fundraiser has almost $300,000.



The Indigenous All-Stars of Australia’s National Rugby League invited Bayles to lead them out at Saturday night’s game while Australia native Hugh Jackman posted a video of himself assuring the child he’d always have a friend in the actor and reminding people that bullying is never okay.







Quaden – you've got a friend in me. #BeKind @LokelaniHiga https://t.co/8dr3j2z8Sy pic.twitter.com/jyqtZYC953



— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 20, 2020







American stars like the NBA’s Enes Kanter also made sure to add their voices to the growing chorus of support for the child. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio told him, “You are a giant among men.”



