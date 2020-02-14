Bella Twins Nikki and Brie to Be Inducted to WWE Hall of Fame
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Nikki and Brie Bella, better known as the WWE wrestling duo and sisters known as the Bella Twins, are set to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, the wrestling organization announced Friday.
The Bellas have each been wildly popular in the league since starting their career in 2008, and now both are pregnant and due within just a week and a half of each other. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 2 during the week of Wrestlemania 36.
“With a dash of Twin Magic,’ The Bella Twins have carved their names into WWE history,” the WWE said in a statement. “Nikki & Brie Bella’s WWE career started out with a bit of deception, as the two identical twins would switch places during Brie’s matches to ensure they picked up the victory. But even after their ruse was discovered, the sisters proved themselves to be tough competitors.”
Brie won the Divas Championship title in 2011, and her sister Nikki followed it up with a championship win of her own and later became the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE History. The two join the 2020 Hall of Fame class that also includes Dave Bautista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash.
The Bellas were guests on the talk show during SmackDown yesterday called “A Moment of Bliss,” where they thanked their Bella Army for their support through the years.
“Brie and I are just so beyond grateful for our Bella Army. And I see all of you out there tonight. And I want you all to know we wouldn’t be where we are right now, and Brie and I wouldn’t have broken the barriers we have the past 13 years without our Bella Army,” Nikki Bella said.
Nikki Bella also performed on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two have appeared on their own reality shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas.” They have amassed over 2.6 million subscribers to their YouTube Channel.
Watch a video of Nikki and Bella reacting to the news above.
The @BellaTwins are #WWEHOF-bound! ???????? pic.twitter.com/XE3cOUOgFC
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
WWE's 'Elimination Chamber' PPV: Here Are the Wrestlers Competing in Women's Chamber Match (Exclusive)
Watch WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman Smash the 'Ryan's Mystery Playdate' Door (Exclusive Video)
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Has Begun Training at WWE Performance Center
Nikki Bella 'feeling better' after pregnancy morning sickness She is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and whilst she had a difficult first trimester, she's now feeling much..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:00Published