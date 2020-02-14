Bella Twins Nikki and Brie to Be Inducted to WWE Hall of Fame Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nikki and Brie Bella, better known as the WWE wrestling duo and sisters known as the Bella Twins, are set to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, the wrestling organization announced Friday.



The Bellas have each been wildly popular in the league since starting their career in 2008, and now both are pregnant and due within just a week and a half of each other. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 2 during the week of Wrestlemania 36.



“With a dash of Twin Magic,’ The Bella Twins have carved their names into WWE history,” the WWE said in a statement. “Nikki & Brie Bella’s WWE career started out with a bit of deception, as the two identical twins would switch places during Brie’s matches to ensure they picked up the victory. But even after their ruse was discovered, the sisters proved themselves to be tough competitors.”



Brie won the Divas Championship title in 2011, and her sister Nikki followed it up with a championship win of her own and later became the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE History. The two join the 2020 Hall of Fame class that also includes Dave Bautista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash.



The Bellas were guests on the talk show during SmackDown yesterday called “A Moment of Bliss,” where they thanked their Bella Army for their support through the years.



“Brie and I are just so beyond grateful for our Bella Army. And I see all of you out there tonight. And I want you all to know we wouldn’t be where we are right now, and Brie and I wouldn’t have broken the barriers we have the past 13 years without our Bella Army,” Nikki Bella said.



Nikki Bella also performed on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two have appeared on their own reality shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas.” They have amassed over 2.6 million subscribers to their YouTube Channel.



Watch a video of Nikki and Bella reacting to the news above.







The @BellaTwins are #WWEHOF-bound! ???????? pic.twitter.com/XE3cOUOgFC



— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



WWE's 'Elimination Chamber' PPV: Here Are the Wrestlers Competing in Women's Chamber Match (Exclusive)



Watch WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman Smash the 'Ryan's Mystery Playdate' Door (Exclusive Video)



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Has Begun Training at WWE Performance Center Nikki and Brie Bella, better known as the WWE wrestling duo and sisters known as the Bella Twins, are set to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, the wrestling organization announced Friday.The Bellas have each been wildly popular in the league since starting their career in 2008, and now both are pregnant and due within just a week and a half of each other. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 2 during the week of Wrestlemania 36.“With a dash of Twin Magic,’ The Bella Twins have carved their names into WWE history,” the WWE said in a statement. “Nikki & Brie Bella’s WWE career started out with a bit of deception, as the two identical twins would switch places during Brie’s matches to ensure they picked up the victory. But even after their ruse was discovered, the sisters proved themselves to be tough competitors.”Brie won the Divas Championship title in 2011, and her sister Nikki followed it up with a championship win of her own and later became the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE History. The two join the 2020 Hall of Fame class that also includes Dave Bautista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash.The Bellas were guests on the talk show during SmackDown yesterday called “A Moment of Bliss,” where they thanked their Bella Army for their support through the years.“Brie and I are just so beyond grateful for our Bella Army. And I see all of you out there tonight. And I want you all to know we wouldn’t be where we are right now, and Brie and I wouldn’t have broken the barriers we have the past 13 years without our Bella Army,” Nikki Bella said.Nikki Bella also performed on “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two have appeared on their own reality shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas.” They have amassed over 2.6 million subscribers to their YouTube Channel.Watch a video of Nikki and Bella reacting to the news above.The @BellaTwins are #WWEHOF-bound! ???????? pic.twitter.com/XE3cOUOgFC— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*WWE's 'Elimination Chamber' PPV: Here Are the Wrestlers Competing in Women's Chamber Match (Exclusive)Watch WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman Smash the 'Ryan's Mystery Playdate' Door (Exclusive Video)Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Has Begun Training at WWE Performance Center 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nikki Bella 'feeling better' after pregnancy morning sickness Nikki Bella 'feeling better' after pregnancy morning sickness She is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and whilst she had a difficult first trimester, she's now feeling much.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:00Published 5 days ago Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev can't settle on baby's middle name Retired wrestler Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are in disagreement about their baby's middle name. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bella Twins to be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have a lot to celebrate these days. Aside from the fact they're both pregnant, they're also both about to be inducted into the WWE...

TMZ.com 7 hours ago



The Bella Twins head to WWE Backstage on FS1 to discuss Hall of Fame announcement Nikki & Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan will sit down with the WWE Backstage crew this Tuesday at 11/10 C on FS1.

FOX Sports 15 hours ago





Tweets about this