Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Rihanna delivers powerful speech at NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna delivers powerful speech at NAACP Image Awards

CBS News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The icon's words evoked multiple thunderous rounds of applause from the audience of famous faces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rihanna's Hairstylist: Chic NAACP Ponytail [Video]Rihanna's Hairstylist: Chic NAACP Ponytail

Rihanna's fans may be complaining that she hasn't released new music in a while, but she can't hear the moaning and groaning over the sound of the applause and cheers that came with her NAACP Image..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Rihanna to receive top NAACP honour [Video]Rihanna to receive top NAACP honour

Rihanna is set to receive the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards this month, for her "groundbreaking career as an artist and musician".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Rihanna’s Inspirational ‘We Can Fix This World Together’ Image Awards Speech (Video)

Watch Rihanna’s Inspirational ‘We Can Fix This World Together’ Image Awards Speech (Video)Rihanna had the crowd at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards on their feet Saturday night as she delivered an inspirational message of “we can fix this world...
The Wrap Also reported by •Billboard.com

Lizzo's Entertainer of the Year Honor, Rihanna's Speech and More: Highlights From the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

On Saturday (Feb. 22), celebrities, activists and prominent thought leaders in the Black community descended on the Pasadena Convention Center...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.