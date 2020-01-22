Global  

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal in patent fight with VirnetX

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Apple Inc's bid to avoid paying about $440 million in damages for using patent licensing firm VirnetX Inc's internet security technology without permission in features such as FaceTime video calling.
