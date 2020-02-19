Global  

Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death

CBS News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
An Indiana grandfather will plead guilty to negligent homicide after his 18-month-old granddaughter fell to her death from the window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico in 2019. Salvatore Anello initially pleaded not guilty in Chloe Wiegand’s death before he was offered a deal that spares him from going to jail and from having to admit to facts alleged by prosecutors. David Begnaud shares a statement given to CBS News from the grieving grandfather.
 Salvatore "Sam" Anello is accused of dropping his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in July.

