JTorba RT @LindaSN0228WI: There will be a press conference in Milwaukee Wisconsin about the shooting with an update about the incident at Miller/C… 2 minutes ago Dwain Jude D'silva Milwaukee Shooting: 6 people killed including shooter at Molson Coors brewing facility. #BREAKING https://t.co/yYWBu8ibn5 4 minutes ago Alma Rubio RT @MSN: Seven people killed including a gunman during shooting rampage on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors. https://t.co/noLgmugVbn 49 minutes ago Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @YahooNews: UPDATE: Seven people killed, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting https://t.co/uvNUYWKuZw 1 hour ago Leigh Erdman @JennMatthews57 Please pray for the families & people that were effected by the tragic mass shooting at "MillerCoor… https://t.co/yYMrO23Y49 2 hours ago ari7.com Multiple people dead, including shooter, Milwaukee mayor says https://t.co/n9QtM4QQbG (CNN)Five employees were… https://t.co/mS2bkCMeA9 2 hours ago KARE 11 According to officials, six people, including the shooter, were killed Wednesday afternoon on the Milwaukee campus. https://t.co/CurS4tw0Kp 2 hours ago WCMU Public Radio Six People, Including Shooter, Killed In Shooting At Molson Coors Brewing In Milwaukee https://t.co/h7kJMitFBm 2 hours ago