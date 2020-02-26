Global  

Six People, Including Shooter, Killed In Shooting At Molson Coors Brewing In Milwaukee

NPR Thursday, 27 February 2020
Five people were killed earlier Wednesday in a shooting rampage at the Molson Coors Beverage Company in Milwaukee. The shooter, who worked for the brewery, also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
'Senseless Violence': Employee Kills Five Coworkers at Molson Coors; Shooter Dead

'Senseless Violence': Employee Kills Five Coworkers at Molson Coors; Shooter Dead 02:21

 Milwaukee police said five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot by a coworker at their workplace Wednesday afternoon.

Six dead in shooting rampage at Molson Coors in Milwaukee; gunman also dead

Molson Coors said Wednesday there was an active shooter on its Milwaukee campus and ordered its employees to find a safe place to hide.  
Delawareonline

Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. The dead...
SeattlePI.com


