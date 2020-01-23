Vice TV Drops Trailer for Meghan Markle Documentary, Warns ‘This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale’ (Video) Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

VICE Television is making a documentary about Meghan Markle, and it features interviews with “palace insiders” who will attempt to shed light on the years leading up to her and Harry’s departure from the royal family.



Called “Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown,” the documentary is slated to be the first release in a new series of independent documentaries called “Vice Versa.”



“This was never going to be the fairy tale,” one insider says in the trailer for the hour-long special, which you can watch above.



*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal Highness' Titles, Hours After Bill Maher Urged Them to Ditch Royal Family



“Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” premieres March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on the VICE TV cable channel as well as vicetv.com and the VICE TV app.



Here is the official description, per VICE:







“The hour-long special takes a deep dive into the rapid rise and unraveling of the Duchess of Sussex, investigating the role that the monarchy and British tabloid media have played in vilifying Britain’s first black princess. As the saga continues with Harry and Meghan’s loss of royal branding, the documentary confronts issues of race, prejudice, and obsession in a story that now threatens to upend one of the longest-running institutions in the world, featuring exclusive interviews with palace insiders and experts including William and Harry’s former butler, the American wives of the British aristocracy, and royal correspondents.”



*Also Read:* Here's Why Meghan Markle Probably Won't Show Up on 'The Crown'







The “Vice Versa” docuseries aims to give a voice to “radical and unapologetic points of view” as well as examine “broken systems and corrupt power structures.”



“Our flagship documentary series VICE VERSA will serve as a hub for compelling storytelling that shakes the status quo and awakens viewers to new ideas. We take differing points of view of well known stories and topics,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of VICE Television. “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown is a prime example of a point of view you won’t hear elsewhere – we’re tackling this subject in a confrontational way to say what’s really happening.”



Deadline was first to report the news.



“VICE VERSA: Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” premieres March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VICE TV.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal Highness' Titles, Hours After Bill Maher Urged Them to Ditch Royal Family



Trevor Noah Looks at the Extremely Racist Coverage of Meghan Markle in British Media (Video)



Prince Harry Pitched Meghan Markle's Voice Acting to Bob Iger at 'Lion King' Premiere VICE Television is making a documentary about Meghan Markle, and it features interviews with “palace insiders” who will attempt to shed light on the years leading up to her and Harry’s departure from the royal family.Called “Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown,” the documentary is slated to be the first release in a new series of independent documentaries called “Vice Versa.”“This was never going to be the fairy tale,” one insider says in the trailer for the hour-long special, which you can watch above.*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal Highness' Titles, Hours After Bill Maher Urged Them to Ditch Royal Family“Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” premieres March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on the VICE TV cable channel as well as vicetv.com and the VICE TV app.Here is the official description, per VICE:“The hour-long special takes a deep dive into the rapid rise and unraveling of the Duchess of Sussex, investigating the role that the monarchy and British tabloid media have played in vilifying Britain’s first black princess. As the saga continues with Harry and Meghan’s loss of royal branding, the documentary confronts issues of race, prejudice, and obsession in a story that now threatens to upend one of the longest-running institutions in the world, featuring exclusive interviews with palace insiders and experts including William and Harry’s former butler, the American wives of the British aristocracy, and royal correspondents.”*Also Read:* Here's Why Meghan Markle Probably Won't Show Up on 'The Crown'The “Vice Versa” docuseries aims to give a voice to “radical and unapologetic points of view” as well as examine “broken systems and corrupt power structures.”“Our flagship documentary series VICE VERSA will serve as a hub for compelling storytelling that shakes the status quo and awakens viewers to new ideas. We take differing points of view of well known stories and topics,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of VICE Television. “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown is a prime example of a point of view you won’t hear elsewhere – we’re tackling this subject in a confrontational way to say what’s really happening.”Deadline was first to report the news.“VICE VERSA: Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” premieres March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VICE TV.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal Highness' Titles, Hours After Bill Maher Urged Them to Ditch Royal FamilyTrevor Noah Looks at the Extremely Racist Coverage of Meghan Markle in British Media (Video)Prince Harry Pitched Meghan Markle's Voice Acting to Bob Iger at 'Lion King' Premiere 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News In a video uploaded to her Instagram, the pop icon has a simple request for Harry and Meghan. "Don’t run off to Canada, so boring there." Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:01Published 3 weeks ago Thomas Markle Says Prince Harry & Meghan ‘Owe Him’ In New Documentary Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started settling into their new life in Victoria, B.C., Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle returned to the small screen with a new documentary,.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:36Published on January 23, 2020

Tweets about this Mudflower RT @TheWrap: Vice TV Drops Trailer for Meghan Markle Documentary: 'This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale' (Video) https://t.co/A2jH9HbZ… 39 minutes ago TheWrap Vice TV Drops Trailer for Meghan Markle Documentary: 'This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale' (Video) https://t.co/A2jH9HbZpe 47 minutes ago