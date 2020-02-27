Global  

Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced to three years in prison in children's book fraud scheme

Reuters Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced on Thursday to three years in federal prison for fraud and tax evasion schemes involving bogus sales of her children's book series.
News video: Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For 'Healthy Holly' Scandal

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For 'Healthy Holly' Scandal 07:24

 A judge sentenced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison Thursday in the Healthy Holly scandal.

Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced in children's book fraud scheme [Video]Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced in children's book fraud scheme

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced on Thursday to three years in federal prison for fraud and tax evasion schemes involving bogus sales of her children’s book series. This report..

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison [Video]Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in federal prison

A Federal Judge in Baltimore has sentenced former Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh to three years in prison, followed by another three years of probation.

Ex-Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in prison for children's book scandal

Catherine Pugh, the disgraced former mayor of Baltimore was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for arranging fraudulent sales of her...
Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in prison

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the "Healthy Holly" children's book scheme, which ensnared some of...
