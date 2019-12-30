YouTube TV Strikes Out on Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Baseball fans who also subscribe to YouTube TV got some bad news on Thursday when YouTube TV announced it will drop all Sinclair-owned Fox regional sports networks on February 29. The announcement means fans in several markets — including New York, where the Yankees’ YES Network will be going away — will not be able to catch their favorite teams on YouTube TV.



YouTube TV tweeted it was “unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair” to continue carrying Fox’s RSNs.



“We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content,” the Google-owned service tweeted. “You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups.”



*Also Read:* 3 Surprises From Disney, YouTube, Amazon in First Earnings Season of 2020







We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute content to you. Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair. As a result, we will no longer offer FOX Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network, beginning February 29th.



— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 27, 2020







Sinclair bought 21 Fox RSNs from Disney last August for $10.6 billion. Out of 30 MLB teams, 15 have their local games carried by Fox RSNs.



YouTube TV’s decision comes soon after Sling TV and Fubo dropped Fox RSNs, with both pointing to higher costs that were not offset by viewership. Beyond baseball, Fox RSNs also carry more than half of the NBA’s teams and about a third of local NHL action. Hulu and AT&T Now are now the only livestreaming services that will offer Sinclair’s batch of Fox RSNs at the start of March.



YouTube TV, which offers upwards of 70 channels and unlimited recording space, costs $50 per month. Hulu’s live TV offering costs $55 per month.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



3 Surprises From Disney, YouTube, Amazon in First Earnings Season of 2020



Netflix and YouTube Easily Top Hulu and Amazon Prime Video When It Comes to TV Streaming, Nielsen Says



YouTube Earned More Than $15 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2019, Up 36% From 2018 Baseball fans who also subscribe to YouTube TV got some bad news on Thursday when YouTube TV announced it will drop all Sinclair-owned Fox regional sports networks on February 29. The announcement means fans in several markets — including New York, where the Yankees’ YES Network will be going away — will not be able to catch their favorite teams on YouTube TV.YouTube TV tweeted it was “unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair” to continue carrying Fox’s RSNs.“We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content,” the Google-owned service tweeted. “You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups.”*Also Read:* 3 Surprises From Disney, YouTube, Amazon in First Earnings Season of 2020We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute content to you. Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair. As a result, we will no longer offer FOX Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network, beginning February 29th.— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 27, 2020Sinclair bought 21 Fox RSNs from Disney last August for $10.6 billion. Out of 30 MLB teams, 15 have their local games carried by Fox RSNs.YouTube TV’s decision comes soon after Sling TV and Fubo dropped Fox RSNs, with both pointing to higher costs that were not offset by viewership. Beyond baseball, Fox RSNs also carry more than half of the NBA’s teams and about a third of local NHL action. Hulu and AT&T Now are now the only livestreaming services that will offer Sinclair’s batch of Fox RSNs at the start of March.YouTube TV, which offers upwards of 70 channels and unlimited recording space, costs $50 per month. Hulu’s live TV offering costs $55 per month.*Related stories from TheWrap:*3 Surprises From Disney, YouTube, Amazon in First Earnings Season of 2020Netflix and YouTube Easily Top Hulu and Amazon Prime Video When It Comes to TV Streaming, Nielsen SaysYouTube Earned More Than $15 Billion in Ad Revenue in 2019, Up 36% From 2018 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources CBS Is Planning Improved Streaming Service CBS Is Planning Improved Streaming Service The new service will expand upon CBS All Access and offer a variety of Viacom networks to its customers. The service will include live sports and news,.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:27Published 1 week ago Fox’s Callahan: Next Year’s Opportunity Is Addressability As the decade turns, networks are exploring new ways to address content on a programming level. In an interview with Beet.TV, Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data and sales innovation for Fox.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:34Published on December 30, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources YouTube TV to lose Fox Regional Sports Networks over Sinclair contract dispute YouTube TV this morning announced that a contract dispute with the Sinclair Broadcast Group will see the cord-cutting service lose the Fox Regional Sports...

9to5Google 2 hours ago bizjournals Also reported by • engadget

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: YouTube TV Strikes Out on Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks https://t.co/BzPxKuKEzK via… https://t.co/k600fqQ7w1 17 minutes ago TheWrap YouTube TV Strikes Out on Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks https://t.co/SeoKMMxT51 24 minutes ago