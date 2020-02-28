Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National Intelligence

Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National Intelligence

CBS News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
President Trump announced late Friday that he'll nominate Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the new director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration for the same job last year after questions were raised about his resume and qualifications. Ratcliffe was a staunch defender of the president during the impeachment process.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — Again

Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — Again 01:06

 ​President Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe for the position last year, but Ratcliffe withdrew amid criticisms of his qualifications.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence [Video]President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:15Published

Trump Says He's Nominating John Ratcliffe For Director of National Intelligence Role [Video]Trump Says He's Nominating John Ratcliffe For Director of National Intelligence Role

President Trump says he'll nominate John Ratcliffe.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

Donald Trump's decision to pick John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence comes six months after Ratcliffe withdrew his bid for the job.
USATODAY.com

Trump Announces Congressman John Ratcliffe as Nom for Director of National Intelligence After Dropping Plan Last Year

Trump Announces Congressman John Ratcliffe as Nom for Director of National Intelligence After Dropping Plan Last YearPresident *Donald Trump* has announced that Congressman *John Ratcliffe* is his nominee to serve as Director of National Intelligence. Again.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

mtnlif4me

EyesOnAll RT @NevadaJack2: President Trump said today he is nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence https:… 5 seconds ago

Spillhair

P. Ivy RT @kylegriffin1: Reminder as Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be DNI: Ratcliffe was dropped from consideration to be DNI last year in the… 11 seconds ago

reach147

James Keay Trump Renominates John Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence https://t.co/KuSYddWfjM via @BreitbartNews 47 seconds ago

KimberlyS_MAGA

"Locked&Loaded" RT @KAG1776MAGA: Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post https://t.co/NZNDvZIhgi 57 seconds ago

tess_babbs

TessaMarie RT @KyManInTheWoods: Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post https://t.co/WRBSYhSXEH 1 minute ago

AwkwardOrchid2

M RT @RestrictedRepu1: Excellent nomination! Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post https://t.co/uinArKtrAU 1 minute ago

GailSki4

Gail Ski RT @BonginoReport: Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post | Fox News https://t.co/JTF3Saxn5b 1 minute ago

darhar981

Sandpiper👑✝️✡️🐕🐈❤️ RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: 🔥Trump nominates Republican lawmaker John Ratcliffe as intelligence chief 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.