Second case of unexplained coronavirus appears in California, raising fears of community infection

Delawareonline Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The nation's second case of unexplained coronavirus - in which a person emerges with the infection with no obvious indication of how the virus was transmitted - has been reported in California
 
News video: New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin

New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin 00:40

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the United States` 15th case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Northern California.

Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported [Video]Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported

We've learned of two more coronavirus cases across the country where the patients did not travel or have contact with an infected person; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus [Video]Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus

New case announced in California of coronavirus.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US reports second case of coronavirus in person who was infected locally

California health officials have confirmed a second person in the US who did not travel internationally has tested positive for the strain of coronavirus known...
Belfast Telegraph

2/28: CBS Evening News

U.S. health officials confirmed second case of community coronavirus; How hard is it for the average Joe to become a goalie? Steve Hartman experiments on the ice
CBS News


Tweets about this

katzrmine1959

Nancy A Johnson RT @GKeile: The Dem want to blame Trump For What appears to be a Democrat problem Second case of unexplained coronavirus - in which a per… 33 seconds ago

mic_shiz_ken

静岡みちこ RT @USATODAY: Nation's second case of 'unexplained' coronavirus emerges in California https://t.co/aGhh7KUDPh 8 minutes ago

DBChirpy

Debbie Boone RT @StarAdvertiser: Second unexplained #coronavirus case in California raises specter of spread https://t.co/Y1V5l9UeSI https://t.co/pLnAfv… 49 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Second unexplained coronavirus #case in #California raises specter of spread - Feb 29 @ 2:35 AM ET https://t.co/Y60l4yKX2M 2 hours ago

