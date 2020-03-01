Global  

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Daily Caller Sunday, 1 March 2020
Pete Buttigieg came in fourth in the South Carolina primary
 Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign, according to reports.

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House [Video]Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Pete Buttigieg to Drop Out of Presidential Race 2020

Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the Democratic race for President. An aide for the 38-year-old former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana confirmed the news to The...
Buttigieg exits presidential race ahead of Super Tuesday, cementing collapse following strong Iowa showing

Pete Buttigieg told supporters he's ending his presidential campaign on Sunday, a campaign source confirmed to Fox News, in an abrupt pullout that further...
jimdev

Jim Devanney RT @NickKristof: .@PeteButtigieg is quitting the presidential race: https://t.co/ZvtVygDrkd He's an extraordinary political talent, and I… 2 seconds ago

fang51dad

fang51dad RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: Mayor Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the race. #ThankYouPete for your ideas and your voice. We hope your step… 3 seconds ago

JJakobDesign

Josh Jakob Architect RT @voxdotcom: Pete Buttigieg may have failed to win in 2020, but the fact that he made it as far as he did is a remarkable success. The… 4 seconds ago

SarahCYeomans

Sarah Yeomans RT @kylegriffin1: Pete Buttigieg's narrow victory in Iowa marked the first time a gay candidate and a millennial won a presidential nominat… 4 seconds ago

Shadazz17

Primary RT @Herronisland: Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid. Sad. https://t.co/XgqBWKuj6b 7 seconds ago

WalterODim7

Walter O'Dim RT @AGWillliamBarr: Pete Buttigieg drops out of the 2020 Presidential Race despite a strong showing in Iowa and New Hampshire The reason h… 8 seconds ago

do_nym

Pseu_D'OH_Nym RT @sdgrumbine: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race https://t.co/7WCtfectfA 8 seconds ago

heymxnuel

 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 race. He rose to the top tier of the Democratic presidential field b… 8 seconds ago

