Shawna Eaton @JamesCarville I DONT KNOW WHAT YOU DID... But Thank you!🙏🏽 Pete Buttigieg is out!🙏🏽 Warren and Klobuchar NEXT! 17 minutes ago Sun Nation/World What’s next for Pete Buttigieg? A place on the Democratic ticket is just one of the possibilities. https://t.co/qoi7Jy9r4v 34 minutes ago Brian Schwartz What’s Next for Pete Buttigieg? https://t.co/ivviJ5PnUE 36 minutes ago Chicago Tribune Politics What’s next for Pete Buttigieg? A place on the Democratic ticket is just one of the possibilities. https://t.co/D5BFl3EFuY 39 minutes ago loquacious lori RT @states4pete: What is next for @PeteButtigieg? Ambassador to the United Nations? https://t.co/7rgBWU4kIr 39 minutes ago Jacques Baldet Mayor Pete Buttigieg, many thanks for what you've done to prevent the Democrat's presidential campaign from becomin… https://t.co/uErKjCOrUp 54 minutes ago Frank J Miles RT @keithboykin: What’s next for Mayor Pete Buttigieg? I could see him as HUD Secretary or Secretary of Veterans Affairs next year if a De… 57 minutes ago DSMWcom What’s Next for Pete Buttigieg? https://t.co/6Ha6eWndGK 1 hour ago