Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown ended his White House bid on Sunday. Reuters reports he was able to position himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top. 38-year old Buttigieg is a former two-term mayor of South Bend,...
Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images
The Pete Buttigieg campaign is deploying any army of Twitter volunteers to “digitally door-knock” likely... The Verge Also reported by •RTTNews •PinkNews •Mediaite •Just Jared •SBS
Just ahead of the Super Tuesday primary, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he would drop out of the race to be president. Buttigieg had won the Iowa primary, but had... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •PinkNews •Reuters •Just Jared •Belfast Telegraph •News24 •SBS
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Shawna Eaton@JamesCarville I DONT KNOW WHAT YOU DID... But Thank you!🙏🏽 Pete Buttigieg is out!🙏🏽
Warren and Klobuchar NEXT! 17 minutes ago
Sun Nation/World What’s next for Pete Buttigieg? A place on the Democratic ticket is just one of the possibilities. https://t.co/qoi7Jy9r4v 34 minutes ago
Brian Schwartz What’s Next for Pete Buttigieg? https://t.co/ivviJ5PnUE 36 minutes ago
Chicago Tribune Politics What’s next for Pete Buttigieg? A place on the Democratic ticket is just one of the possibilities. https://t.co/D5BFl3EFuY 39 minutes ago