2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fourteen states and one U.S. territory are voting in the 2020



The Democratic candidates competing include senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.



There are a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs this Super Tuesday, with California — which is hosting its primary on Super Tuesday for the first time since 2008 — representing 415 of them. Given that Californians have until March 3 to postmark their mail-in ballots, as well as the sheer size of the state, the final results for California’s primary will likely not come until several days — or weeks — after Super Tuesday.



But on the East Coast, the first polls in Vermont and Virginia close at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. California’s polls are the last to close at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.



This story will be updated live as the results are announced. Check back for updates.



*Vermont *(16 delegates, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)



Winner: Sanders



*Virginia *(99 delegates, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)



Winner: Biden



*North Carolina* (110 delegates, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET)



Winner: Biden



*Alabama *(52 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)



*Maine *(24 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)



*Massachusetts *(91 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)



*Oklahoma *(37 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)



*Tennessee *(64 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)



*Arkansas *(31 delegates, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET)



*Colorado *(67 delegates, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)



*Minnesota *(75 delegates, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)



*Texas *(228 delegates, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)



*Utah *(29 delegates, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)



*California *(415 delegates, 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET)



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage Live



Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary; Sanders Is Distant Second



Bernie Sanders Declared Winner of Nevada Caucuses Fourteen states and one U.S. territory are voting in the 2020 presidential primary election on Super Tuesday — one of the most consequential events leading up to the general election in November.The Democratic candidates competing include senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.There are a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs this Super Tuesday, with California — which is hosting its primary on Super Tuesday for the first time since 2008 — representing 415 of them. Given that Californians have until March 3 to postmark their mail-in ballots, as well as the sheer size of the state, the final results for California’s primary will likely not come until several days — or weeks — after Super Tuesday.But on the East Coast, the first polls in Vermont and Virginia close at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. California’s polls are the last to close at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.This story will be updated live as the results are announced. Check back for updates.*Vermont *(16 delegates, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)Winner: Sanders*Virginia *(99 delegates, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)Winner: Biden*North Carolina* (110 delegates, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET)Winner: Biden*Alabama *(52 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)*Maine *(24 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)*Massachusetts *(91 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)*Oklahoma *(37 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)*Tennessee *(64 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)*Arkansas *(31 delegates, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET)*Colorado *(67 delegates, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)*Minnesota *(75 delegates, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)*Texas *(228 delegates, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)*Utah *(29 delegates, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)*California *(415 delegates, 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET)*Related stories from TheWrap:*How to Stream Fox News' 2020 Super Tuesday Election Coverage LiveJoe Biden Wins South Carolina Democratic Primary; Sanders Is Distant SecondBernie Sanders Declared Winner of Nevada Caucuses 👓 View full article

