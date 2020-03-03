Global  

2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)

The Wrap Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)Fourteen states and one U.S. territory are voting in the 2020 presidential primary election on Super Tuesday — one of the most consequential events leading up to the general election in November.

The Democratic candidates competing include senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.

There are a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs this Super Tuesday, with California — which is hosting its primary on Super Tuesday for the first time since 2008 — representing 415 of them. Given that Californians have until March 3 to postmark their mail-in ballots, as well as the sheer size of the state, the final results for California’s primary will likely not come until several days —  or weeks — after Super Tuesday.

But on the East Coast, the first polls in Vermont and Virginia close at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. California’s polls are the last to close at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated live as the results are announced. Check back for updates.

*Vermont *(16 delegates, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Winner: Sanders

*Virginia *(99 delegates, 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Winner: Biden

*North Carolina* (110 delegates, 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET)

Winner: Biden

*Alabama *(52 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

*Maine *(24 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

*Massachusetts *(91 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

*Oklahoma *(37 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

*Tennessee *(64 delegates, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

*Arkansas *(31 delegates, 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET)

*Colorado *(67 delegates, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

*Minnesota *(75 delegates, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET)

*Texas *(228 delegates, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

*Utah *(29 delegates, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

*California *(415 delegates, 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET)

Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA County Voters Go To The Polls On Super Tuesday Using New E-Voting Machines

LA County Voters Go To The Polls On Super Tuesday Using New E-Voting Machines 02:33

 This is the first election in L.A. County in which residents can cast a ballot at any of the 976 vote centers across the county, they are not limited to only their neighborhood precinct. Tina Patel reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tornado damage impacts Super Tuesday election [Video]Tornado damage impacts Super Tuesday election

A deadly tornado impacted primary elections in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:02Published

Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters? [Video]Super Tuesday political panel: What do the results mean for Wisconsin voters?

Are Democrats headed to a contested convention in Milwaukee? The answer could come tonight as voters across the country make big decision on Super Tuesday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to Stream PBS NewsHour’s 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage For Free

How to Stream PBS NewsHour’s 2020 Super Tuesday Coverage For FreeSuper Tuesday is gonna be a big news day for a lot of reasons, what with the residents of 14 states and American Samoa heading to the polls to vote in local and...
The Wrap Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver PostNYTimes.combizjournals

Latest updates on the Democratic presidential primary and Super Tuesday

Follow CTVNews.ca's live blog following the Democratic presidential primary and Super Tuesday.
CTV News


