2020 Presidential Primary Election: Super Tuesday Results (Updating Live)
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Fourteen states and one U.S. territory are voting in the 2020 presidential primary election on Super Tuesday — one of the most consequential events leading up to the general election in November.
The Democratic candidates competing include senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard.
There are a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs this Super Tuesday, with California — which is hosting its primary on Super Tuesday for the first time since 2008 — representing 415 of them. Given that Californians have until March 3 to postmark their mail-in ballots, as well as the sheer size of the state, the final results for California’s primary will likely not come until several days — or weeks — after Super Tuesday.
But on the East Coast, the first polls in Vermont and Virginia close at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. California’s polls are the last to close at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.
This story will be updated live as the results are announced. Check back for updates.
This is the first election in L.A. County in which residents can cast a ballot at any of the 976 vote centers across the county, they are not limited to only their neighborhood precinct. Tina Patel reports
