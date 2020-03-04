Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus: Los Angeles Declares Emergency, And U.S. Reports 80 Cases In 13 States

Coronavirus: Los Angeles Declares Emergency, And U.S. Reports 80 Cases In 13 States

NPR Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"I have signed a declaration of local emergency for the City of Los Angeles," Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Emergency Declared in L.A. County Amid Announcement of 6 New Coronavirus Cases

Health Emergency Declared in L.A. County Amid Announcement of 6 New Coronavirus Cases 01:51

 Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Health Officials Explain Coronavirus Emergency Declaration [Video]LA Health Officials Explain Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Health officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of confirmed local..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:51Published

Los Angeles County declares coronavirus emergency [Video]Los Angeles County declares coronavirus emergency

Los Angeles County on Wednesday declared a health emergency as the number of coronavirus cases increased to seven, with six new cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: State of emergency declared in Los Angeles as six new cases confirmed

Los Angeles County has declared a local emergency as health officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus.
Independent

Coronavirus hits New York, Los Angeles areas; U.S. Congress to provide emergency funds

New confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday in areas around the two most populous cities in the United States - four near New York and six in...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Cindyithink_

Cindy💝 RT @latimes: BREAKING: California reports first coronavirus death in Placer County https://t.co/KHWNgnoLTb 6 seconds ago

roverradar

Rover Radar RT @BlacklistedNews: California reports first coronavirus death, and Los Angeles county declares emergency https://t.co/ija9Q20ND6 https://… 6 seconds ago

caro2punto0

Caro💜 California reports first coronavirus death as L.A. County declares emergency - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/1nBXyoVvYS 7 seconds ago

Mine7726T

t California reports first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/qRh911VeKF #SmartNews 16 seconds ago

hellcat_lady

Lady Hellcat RT @BreitbartNews: Los Angeles County Declares Emergency After Confirming Six More Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/XBFvFmwOlO 20 seconds ago

WanderNWoodsman

Popcorn eatin gargoyle of Frankenstein's castle California reports first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/vL8Dh5Atso #SmartNews 21 seconds ago

fxmct71

Fran McTamney RT @NavyNana2: California reports first coronavirus death, in Placer County; L.A. County declares emergency https://t.co/78bxe8aqR5 22 seconds ago

heysyd

🌊 Syd's Soapbox 🇺🇸 RT @KING5Seattle: Congress reaches $8 billion deal to fight coronavirus https://t.co/BGPyNXE9Ur 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.