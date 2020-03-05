Global  

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Gothamist Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery"He's nervous but he isn't in control and has to deal with it."
News video: Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail

Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail 00:36

 Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday. According to Reuters, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week. The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as “The English Patient” and...

Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island after heart surgery

Move comes 10 days after Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape
Independent

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island after undergoing a heart procedure, where he will remain through...
FOXNews.com


WNYC

WNYC 🎙 Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has undergone heart surgery, and will now reportedly be sent to the jail on Riker… https://t.co/jgVvVkPvCc 47 minutes ago

Manny_Alicandro

Manny Alicandro Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery - Gothamist https://t.co/h32By8jGy5 2 hours ago

ajagbeadewole

Ngozulu Matondo 🇩🇴 RT @Gothamist: Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery https://t.co/1WR5ewvsVL 2 hours ago

alexandrak

Alexandra Klasinski Cool cool. Assault insane amounts of women... get a jail cell like a hotel, with your own tv and phone. wtf. https://t.co/ZAYSbaQWLo 2 hours ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery… https://t.co/QKsmcygE5I 2 hours ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery https://t.co/1WR5ewvsVL 2 hours ago

WatchMeDoinThis

Kim Callaghan Ya boi went & set the tone, now all ya'll predatory sociopathic wastes-of-space can't have no shoelaces. First they… https://t.co/qsfIXtzGnj 4 days ago

Sanityreturn2us

John Dodge Translation: Guards are doing their jobs this time. https://t.co/eVLTwANZlQ 5 days ago

